More prisoners test positive for coronavirus

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

More prison inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus today.

Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya told Colombo Gazette that three new COVID-19 cases were detected from the Boossa prison in Galle.

This raises the total number of inmates from various prisons in the country to have contracted the virus to 158.

Among the group, 65 are male inmates, 89 are female inmates, and four are prison officials, he said.

Inmates have been detected with COVID-19 from the Welikada, Bogambara, and Kuruwita prisons to date, since the latest outbreak was reported in Minuwangoda in October.

Meanwhile, prisoners from the Bogambara prison in Kandy staged a protest today calling on authorities to conduct PCR tests on all inmates at the prison. (Colombo Gazette)