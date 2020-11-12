Guidelines issued for households under quarantine on management of solid waste

Guidelines have been issued for the management of solid waste generated by households under self-quarantine.

Households under self-quarantine have been advised to minimise waste generation.

The guidelines also notes that households under self-quarantine must not feed kitchen and food waste to animals.

The Central Environment Authority (CEA) said that a separate vehicle must be allocated by the local authority to collect waste from households under self-quarantine.

The vehicle should be covered to protect from rain and waste scattering and should be able to load and unload waste with minimal labour involvement.

The guidelines also notes that all those involved in waste collection must be equipped with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). (Colombo Gazette)

