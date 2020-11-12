Death toll from coronavirus in Sri Lanka increases to 48

The death toll due to the coronavirus in Sri Lanka increased to 48 today.

The Ministry of Health said Sri Lanka has recorded 2 more Covid-related deaths.

The victims had died while receiving treatment at the National Institution of Infectious Diseases in Mulleriyawa.

One victim has been reported as a 54-year-old man from Colombo 12, while the other is a 45-year-old man from Meegoda.

Sri Lanka has reported 35 deaths since the latest COVID-19 outbreak was reported from Minuwangoda on the 4th of October 2020. (Colombo Gazette)

