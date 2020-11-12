Coronavirus claims the lives of at least 98 Sri Lankan expatriates

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Over 90 Sri Lankan expatriates are reported to have died due to the coronavirus since the virus began to spread earlier this year.

Director General East Asia at the Foreign Ministry, Kandeepan Balasubramaniam told Colombo Gazette that as per information received from various overseas Sri Lankan Missions, approximately 98 Sri Lankan expatriates had died after contracting the virus.

Among the deaths reported to date, a large number have been reported from the Middle East.

Kandeepan Balasubramaniam said 34 deaths were reported from Saudi Arabia, 21 from Kuwait, 10 from the United Arab Emirates, six from Qatar, four from Oman, two each from Bahrain and Jordan, and one from Israel.

Meanwhile, five deaths have been reported from the United States of America, four each from the United Kingdom and Canada, and two each from Germany and Italy.

The Director General East Asia at the Foreign Ministry further said that one death has been reported from Iraq.

He said that Sri Lankan Missions overseas are in the process of ascertaining the number of Sri Lankan expatriates under medical care due to the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)