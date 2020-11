The Appropriation Bill for 2020 was passed in Parliament with amendments today.

The Bill was passed without a vote after the Samagi Jana Balawegaya and the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna noted their objections to the Bill.

The Tamil National Alliance boycotted the passage of the Bill.

The second reading of the Bill was passed without a vote with amendments and the third reading was also passed with amendments. (Colombo Gazette)