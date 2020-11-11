US asserts will not impose its will on Sri Lanka 

The United States asserted that it will not impose its will on Sri Lanka or any other country.

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Alaina B. Teplitz said that this was made clear by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his recent visit to Sri Lanka, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported.

Teplitz said that “as a friend and partner” the US seeks to promote an inclusive approach to National sovereignty, independence and sustainable development.

“This is a call to rally around principles rather than a request to make alliances,” she said.

The Ambassador was speaking at a webinar organized by the Pathfinder Foundation.

The Pathfinder Foundation convened The Pathfinder Indian Ocean Security Conference as a webinar from 10- 12 November 2020.

The inaugural session of the event yesterday (Tuesday) included an address by Foreign Secretary, Admiral (Prof.) Jayanath Colombage, Ambassador of the United States Alaina Teplitz; Ambassador of Japan, Akira Sugiyama; and Co-chairs of the conference, Amb. Shivshankar Menon and Bernard Goonetilleke, Chairman-Pathfinder Foundation.

Speaking here, Teplitz said that the objective of the US is to maintain freedom of navigation in the Indian Ocean and other lawful uses of the sea.

Teplitz also noted US investments in the region adding that American investments create jobs and not debt. (Colombo Gazette)