The best investment for quality printing

Global printing markets have been suffering amidst the coronavirus crisis. Yet while a volatile market makes investors nervous, this could present an opportunity for those who continue to stay focused on their long-term investment goals.

TALENT PRINT, one of the upcoming commercial printers in Sri Lanka made a wise decision to expand its business even during the lockdown by investing in a brand new Komori Enthrone 429 sheet-fed offset printing machine manufactured in Japan.

The Enthrone embodies the high print quality and leading-edge technologies that have become synonymous with the Komori brand. With its stepless operator-side design and small footprint, the Enthrone fits easily in any installation space.

Munaf Azeez, the owner of Talent Print states that his dream since he started the business 14 years ago was to have a 4 color Japanese press since it provides unmatchable quality product output with an attractive price which includes all options to provide consistency in printing. He added that purchasing this machine will definitely elevate his business to another level.

KOMORI JAPAN is solely represented in Sri Lanka by JDC Printing Technologies (Pvt) Ltd., Colombo 14.