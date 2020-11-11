Special ambulance service for people in isolated areas

A special ambulance service has been introduced for the benefit of people living in isolated areas in Colombo and suburbs.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that the Director General of Health has introduced a hotline in order to assist residents in case of an emergency.

Residents who require an ambulance due to an emergency have been requested to contact the hotline 011 3422558.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the special ambulance service has been introduced only in the event of an emergency and an ambulance will be dispatched to the location once informed via the hotline.

Meanwhile, two suspects have been arrested by the Kandana Police last night on charges of violating the quarantine law pertaining to lockdown or isolation.

Kandana in the Gampaha district was announced as an isolated area on Monday (09).

The Police Spokesman said the two suspects will be produced in court and further action will be taken against them thereafter.

Twenty- seven (27) Police areas and 05 Grama Niladhari Divisions across the country are currently placed in lockdown or declared as isolated areas due to the spread of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)