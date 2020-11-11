Report claims dozens of depraved ISIS soldiers returned to Sri Lanka

A British newspaper has claimed that dozens of depraved ISIS soldiers returned to Sri Lanka.

The SUN newspaper reported that Sri Lanka has seen dozens of depraved ISIS soldiers returning to their country following the collapse of their so-called caliphate.

Last year, ISIS claimed responsibility for the sickening bombings in Sri Lanka which killed 321 people on Easter Sunday.

The brainwashed death cult’s Amaq news agency had claimed that the terrorists involved in the attacks were “fighters of the Islamic State.”

The SUN newspaper published a map showing where ISIS has been active and Sri Lanka is among the countries listed.

The SUN newspaper said that ISIS jihadis continue to cause murder and mayhem across the globe as the terror group rises from the ashes of its caliphate.

In the latest sickening attack, brainwashed militants reportedly beheaded more than 50 people during a brutal attack in northern Mozambique.

Scores of women and children were abducted in Nanjaba village, while more than 50 were killed in a gruesome attack on Muatide village.

Villagers who tried to flee were reportedly taken to a nearby football pitch where they were beheaded and their bodies then butchered.

The SUN said that the attack hammered home how the terror group’s blood-soaked tentacles have taken hold in some of the world’s most unlikely places. (Colombo Gazette)