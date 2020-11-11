President instructs officials to prevent public from leaving Western Province

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed officials to prevent the public from leaving the Western Province.

The President said that since a large number of coronavirus patients have been detected in the Western Province, steps should be taken to prevent it from spreading to other areas.

The President expressed these views at a discussion held at the President’s Office today.

The spread of the coronavirus in the prison system and steps to be taken to contain the spread was also discussed.

The discussion was held to review the latest developments in the country linked to the coronavirus.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva were among those who attended the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)