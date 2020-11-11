Passenger transport cannot leave or enter Western Province

All passenger transport cannot leave or enter the Western Province from midnight tonight until 15 November.

State Minister of Transport Dilum Amunugama said that all passenger buses cannot leave the Western Province until 15 November.

He also said that passenger buses from other areas cannot enter the Western Province.

Meanwhile, the Railway Department said that trains operating from Beliatta, Kandy, Mahawa, Puttalam and Avissawella can operate until the Fort Railway Station tomorrow morning (Thursday).

However, from evening train services will operate only until the last train station in the Western Province.

As a result trains will only operate from Colombo Fort until the Aluthgama, Ambepussa, Kochchikade and Avissawella railway stations.

The decision was taken after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa instructed the authorities to prevent the public in the Western Province from leaving or anyone from outside entering in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)