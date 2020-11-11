Over 3200 coronavirus patients detected in Colombo

Over 3200 coronavirus patients have been detected in Colombo, the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) said today.

Colombo Mayor Rosy Senanayaka said that 3217 people have so far tested positive for the virus in the Colombo Municipal Council limits.

She said that random PCR tests have led to the discovery of several patients.

Senanayaka said that that there is a rise in the number of patients detected in Colombo daily.

Random PCR tests carried out at several construction sites in Colombo has led to the discovery of a number of patients, including foreigners.

Senanayaka feared that there could be several hundreds of patients in Colombo.

Kollupitiya, Fort, Maligawatta, Grandpass, Maradana, Keselwatta, Kotahena and Dematagoda are among the areas where coronavirus patients have been detected in Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)