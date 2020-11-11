Manning market temporarily shifted to Peliyagoda

The Manning market in Pettah has been temporarily relocated to Peliyagoda.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that the decision was taken as many employees and vendors at the Manning market had tested positive for COVID-19.

Infrastructure for the relocated Manning market is currently being developed and the authorities expect to reopen the market in Peliyagoda by Monday (16).

All the vendors, sellers, employees, ‘natamis’, and other staff members of the Manning market community have been requested to undergo PCR tests prior to the reopening of the market.

Those from the Manning market community who have not undergone PCR testing have been instructed to inform the SSP in charge of Colombo Central Nishantha Chandrasekera via 071 8591551.

SSP Chandrasekera has been tasked with making necessary arrangements for members of the Manning market in Pettah to undergo PCR testing at the earliest.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that only those who have been cleared after a PCR test will be allowed to conduct business at the relocated Manning market premises in Peliyagoda.

All those involved in trading activities at the new Manning market have been advised to strictly adhere to the health guidelines. (Colombo Gazette)