Four Chinese employees of Kotahena project contract coronavirus

Four Chinese employees attached to a project in Kotahena have contracted the coronavirus.

CHEC Port City Colombo said that two local workers and four Chinese employed at another CHEC project in Kotahena, Colombo 13 who were temporary residing at one of the accommodation facilities at the Port City Colombo construction site tested positive for COVID-19 during the testing for all staffs.

CHEC Port City Colombo said the accommodation facility was only used by the workers employed for that project and not employed or engaged in any interaction with Port City Colombo site or its employees.

Following the confirmation of the cases, the accommodation was put under lockdown and movement in and out of the site was restricted.

The site accommodations and other areas were also disinfected according to stipulated guidelines.

Since Port City Colombo resumed day to day operations, all Port City staffs have gone through PCR tests prior to working in the project and conduct random PCR tests continuously, and no cases have been reported thus far.

Since last March when the first cases was found in Sri Lanka, Port City says it has adhered to the Government regulations and conducted strictest measures to prevent virus spread while keeping the site construction running at a reasonable measure. Such measures including transportation arrangement between the temporary accommodation and the working site which assures there is no contact or stops in between, these outside workers and Port City Staff.

Port City Colombo said it will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide the public with relevant and timely updates. Port City said it takes all measures to contain the spread of the virus and will provide utmost and continued cooperation to the Sri Lankan Government, the Presidential Secretariat, health authorities, frontline workers and others to ensure public safety. (Colombo Gazette)