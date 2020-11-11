Cargills Food City Maradana employee infected

An employee attached to the Cargills Food City outlet on Maradana Road in Colombo-10 has contracted the coronavirus.

Issuing a statement, the management of the supermarket chain said that the employee had been detected yesterday after being subjected to a PCR test.

The employee had last reported to work on 05th November and has been transferred to the hospital for treatment.

All employees of the Maradana outlet and other team members who had come into contact with the infected employee have been subjected to PCR tests and have further been placed in self- isolation for 14-days.

The Cargills Food City supermarket outlet has been temporarily closed to be disinfected and sanitized under the directives of the health authorities.

The management said the outlet will be reopened to customers once safety is assured and upon approval received from health authorities. (Colombo Gazette)