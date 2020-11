The Appropriation Bill for 2021 is to be taken up for debate in Parliament this month.

The Business Committee of the Parliament has decided that the debate on the Appropriation Bill for 2021 will take place for 21 days.

A special Adjournment Debate moved by the Opposition will be held on Friday, 13th November 2020.

The Appropriation Bill for 2021 will be presented to Parliament on Tuesday, 17th November 2020, at 01.40pm. (Colombo Gazette)