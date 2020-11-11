Army denies claims Islamic State members returned to Sri Lanka

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Military has rejected reports that dozens of depraved ISIS soldiers had returned to Sri Lanka.

The SUN newspaper had reported that dozens of depraved ISIS soldiers returned to Sri Lanka following the collapse of their so-called caliphate.

When inquired by Colombo Gazette in this regard, Sri Lanka’s Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva refuted the report published by the SUN newspaper.

Army Commander Shavendra Silva further said that such ISIS soldiers will not be allowed to enter the country.

In its report, the SUN newspaper said the ISIS claimed responsibility for the sickening bombings in Sri Lanka which killed 321 people on Easter Sunday last year.

The brainwashed death cult’s Amaq news agency had claimed that the terrorists involved in the attacks were “fighters of the Islamic State.”

The SUN newspaper further published a map showing where ISIS has been active and Sri Lanka is among the countries listed. (Colombo Gazette)