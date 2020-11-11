Another coronavirus related death reported in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka recorded its 42nd COVID-19 related death today.

The Ministry of Health said the victim was an 80-year-old resident of Panadura.

The man had died while being admitted to the Police hospital.

The post mortem examination had revealed that the man had contracted the coronavirus.

The cause of death has been reported as a heart attack suffered as a result of COVID-19.

A total of 29 deaths have been reported since the latest coronavirus outbreak was reported from Minuwangoda on the 04th of October. (Colombo Gazette)