Two sportsmen test positive for the coronavirus

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Two Sri Lankan sportsmen are reported to have contracted the coronavirus.

Director of the Institute of Sports Medicine (ISM), Dr. Lal Ekanayake told Colombo Gazette that one sportsman was involved in the sport of fencing, while the other is a national basketball player.

The two national sportsmen are reported to have contracted the virus from their respective work places.

Dr. Ekanayake said that as a result, an online program has been launched to conduct programs to maintain the fitness of both male and female sports personalities and sports instructors.

Many national sports personalities were unable to participate in a number of international events this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, while many international events were also cancelled by organizers.

Dr. Lal Ekanayake said that a decision has been made to hold a National Athletics Meet later this year in order to select participants for the Olympics scheduled for next year.

International Coaches were to be brought down to train Sri Lankan sports personalities for the Olympics, but the plan was disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic, he added. (Colombo Gazette)