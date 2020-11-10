Two more Keells outlets temporarily closed

Two more Keells supermarket outlets in Colombo have been temporarily closed from today following the detection of four coronavirus patients.

Issuing a statement, the management announced that three team members from the Thimbirigasyaya outlet and one from the Havelock Road outlet were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The detection was made following random PCR tests conducted on staff members on Sunday (08).

The management said that the four patients will be treated on the advise of health authorities, while team members who had come into direct contact with the infected employees will undergo PCR testing and will also be placed in self-isolation for 14-days.

As a result, all operations at the Thimbirigasyaya and Havelock Road Keells outlets have been temporarily suspended and the stores will remain closed for sanitization purposes.

The two stores will be reopened following the recommended sanitization procedures by the epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry and approval by the Public Health Inspectors, the management added.

The Keells outlet in Union Place was the first from the supermarket chain to be temporarily closed following the detection of two Covid patients from among the employees. (Colombo Gazette)