Sri Lanka’s 41st coronavirus related death reported

Sri Lanka’s 41st coronavirus related death was reported this evening, the Government Information Department said.

The latest victim is a 48-year-old male from Ragama.

The Government Information Department said the victim had been suffering from cancer at the time he contracted the coronavirus.

He died while receiving treatment at the Ragama hospital.

This was the fifth coronavirus related death reported in Sri Lanka today.

Earlier, four coronavirus patients from Rajagiriya, and the Colombo and Gampaha districts had died. (Colombo Gazette)