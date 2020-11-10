SJB accuses Government of concealing actual number of dead

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has accused the Government of concealing the actual figure of deaths reported due to COVID-19 in Sri Lanka.

SJB MP Harin Fernando told Colombo Gazette that as the Opposition party in the country, they had recently launched a call centre for the public to report issues faced due to the pandemic.

Four deaths were reported from Rajagiriya, and the Gampaha and Kurunegala districts via the helpline as of last night, but have not been announced or added to the total death toll in Sri Lanka as yet.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya is in possession of the death certificates of the deceased which reports the cause of death as COVID-19, he said.

MP Harin Fernando further said that serious concerns have been raised as the Government is attempting to conceal the actual number of deaths due to the coronavirus in the country.

The Government’s actions at present show that they have given up on the battle against Covid-19 which is leading the country towards a disaster.

The MP said that during the first outbreak the President had claimed the cup before winning it in the battle against COVID-19.

At a time when the whole world was taking precautions with regard to the coronavirus, the Government failed to do so, despite being aware of the risks of a ‘second wave’.

The Government should have increased PCR testing, strictly implemented social distancing, and put in place a proper infrastructure at the beginning of the latest outbreak, but they failed to do so.

MP Harin Fernando said that with the Government deciding to lift the quarantine curfew in most parts of the country and reopening schools at this juncture, the country is heading towards a disaster.

A country like Sri Lanka, which is facing many issues such as low foreign remittances as present, is heading towards a disaster due to the actions of the Government, he added.

Samagi Jana Balawegays MP Harin Fernando made the statements in response to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s statement yesterday (09) blaming the public and media for the current coronavirus crisis in the country. (Colombo Gazette)