Rishad Bathiudeen ordered to be further remanded

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen has been further remanded till the 13th of November 2020.

The Fort Magistrate further remanded MP Bathiudeen and two others after they were produced in court today.

Bathiudeen was arrested by officers from the Criminal Investigations Department from a luxury apartment in Dehiwala on the on 19th of October.

He has been accused of violating the law, including Article 82 of the Presidential Elections Act, No. 15 of 1981 by misappropriating public funds to the tune of Rs. 9.5 million when he was the Minister of Industry and Commerce.

The former Minister was accused of misusing 222 buses belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) to transport internally displaced persons from Puttalam to polling stations in Silavathurai, Mannar during the 2019 Presidential Election.

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera had earlier issued orders to the Police to obtain a warrant from court to arrest Bathiudeen. (Colombo Gazette)