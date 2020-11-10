Remote island proposed to bury remains of Muslim Covid victims

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A proposal has been made to look for a remote island to bury the remains of coronavirus victims from the Muslim community.

The proposal had been made at the last cabinet meeting headed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Cabinet spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella told the Colombo Gazette that the final decision on the matter will be taken by the health authorities.

The cabinet of Ministers had discussed the possibility of scouting for a remote island to bury the remains of Covid victims if the city was not conducive for the purpose, he said

Minister Rambukwella further said that the Government’s stance with regard to the matter remains unchanged, but that does not mean the Government is against burial.

The Government was only adhering to the advise given to administrators by health authorities.

Minister Rambukwella said the cabinet wishes to emphasize that it is not against burials, and the process can be amended based on the future advise of the health authorities.

The misconception that the cabinet had approved to cremate the remains of all Covid victims is false.

Cremation was only approved on the advise of health authorities who are involved in researching, reviewing and taking decisions pertaining to the novel coronavirus, he said.

The Cabinet Spokesman further said that the Government refutes allegations that it was targeting a particular community in the country by cremating the remains of Covid victims.

Stating that the Government would like to reiterate that it was not against any community in Sri Lanka, Minister Rambukwella added that however, the Government’s stance on the burial of remains of Covid victims remains unchanged and depends on the advise of health authorities.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa had raised concerns in Parliament last week over the decision to cremate the remains of Muslims, which goes against their religious beliefs. (Colombo Gazette)