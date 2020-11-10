Mawanella Pradeshiya Sabha accused of violating quarantine law

The proceedings of the Mawanella Pradeshiya Sabha scheduled for today was suspended by the Mawanella Magistrate’s Court on charges of violating the quarantine law.

The Mawanella Police area in the Kegalle district was announced as an isolated area recently due to the spread of the coronavirus. Travel restrictions have been imposed in the area as a result.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said the Mawanella Police had taken action after they had received reports that the Pradeshiya Sabha was set to hold its monthly session this morning.

Following investigations, the Mawanella Police had presented facts to the Mawanella Magistrate’s court, following which an interim order was issued suspending the proceedings of the Mawanella Pradeshiya Sabha for a period of 7-days, commencing from today.

DIG Ajith Rohana further said the Mawanella Police will hand over the restraining order issued by Mawanella Magistrate Upul Rajakaruna to the Chairman and Secretary of the Mawanella Pradeshiya Sabha. (Colombo Gazette)