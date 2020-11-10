LoweDigital turns the tide in a challenging year

LoweDigital, which is part of the MullenLowe Group, Sri Lanka (MLG) completed a year of operations in turbulent business conditions caused by the current pandemic. Having commenced operations in October 2019 the company set out an agenda to bring purpose to the medium rather than the medium trying to find a purpose for brands. Brands are obsessed with engagement, numbers of shares, likes and reach, all of which can be bought in today’s digital space at a price devoid of a strong brand idea that are mostly not compliant with how the medium behaves.

The digital medium unfortunately in Sri Lanka has been plagued by an early position it took in the market as a cost alternative to mainstream advertising and brands fail to fully utilise the medium to its truest potential. “Digital has lots more to offer than just low-cost content and this is exactly where LoweDigital decided to pitch itself putting strategic brand ideation before numbers. The numbers come if you deeply understand how ideas traverse through this medium using digital in a meaningful way.” said Kevin Kulatilake – Head of Digital at LoweDigital. “By resetting priorities in the digital communication process, we have been able to truly harness the full potential the medium offers, helping brands to smartly invest and gain unforced traction with digital audiences around the country.” he added.

Commenting on the occasion of LoweDigital’s first anniversary Thayalan Bartlett – Chief Executive Officer of The MullenLowe Group said, “Brand custodians must recognize that brands are driven by ideas and not by mediums. The word ‘advertising’ cannot be associated with digital if it is unable to secure ideational authority for brands. The LoweDigital team have identified this void and smartly built its entire offering around it, setting itself apart from all other digital offerings in the market. Our clients have been reaping the results of purpose-built digital strategies, which in turn has helped the MLG group’s digital business double in size in its first year of operations.”

Dumindra Ratnayaka – Chairman of 1990 Suwa Seriya Foundation, Sri Lanka’s most trusted Ambulance Service said, “We would like to congratulate the team at LoweDigital on their one-year anniversary. We appreciate the level of dynamism and passion they bring to the table, with so much clutter out there. What caught our attention was the team’s ability to create content for our service, which enabled the public to separate the chaff from the grain.”

Whilst congratulating the team on their one-year anniversary Kushani Peeris, Senior Marketing Manager of Maliban Biscuits Manufactories (Pvt) Ltd said, “We truly appreciate the level of creativity and passion the team at LoweDigital brings to the table. Despite being faced with challenging times during the pandemic, the team created innovative ways of engagement to launch a new brand campaign. The team’s agility to respond swiftly integrated well with our expectations.”

MullenLowe Sri Lanka was established as LDB Lintas in 1993 and was subsequently referred to as Lowe LDB, an agency which comes from a powerful creative lineage. It came to be known as MullenLowe as a result of a merger with US-based network Mullen in 2015. A majority of MullenLowe’s business comes from global FMCG giant Unilever. In addition, it works with some of the country’s leading brands in carbonated soft drinks, banking and finance, insurance, biscuits, milk foods, Tea, FinTech, personal & beauty care products, mobile communications, data and consumer electronics. The group possesses vast cross-category knowledge which gives it an edge when it comes to effective work. The Group represents 5 strategic verticals offering expertise in Creative, Strategy Consultancy, Activation, Digital and Public Relations. Rated as the 36th in the world and placed within the top 10 most effective agencies in APAC by Effie Index 2020 the MullenLowe Group is known for hyperbundling its offering using its verticals to offer meaningful solutions for brands. The company continues to dominate the top 10 most advertised categories by 80% and the top 20 most advertised categories by 50%, making it by far, the most influential brand communications company in Sri Lanka.