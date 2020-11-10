Kelaniya University develops advanced COVID-19 patient tracking system

By Parami Jagadakshi

As a solution to stop this pandemic, the Rotaract Club of the University of Kelaniya has developed an advanced COVID-19 patient tracking system named “Track the Spread”, using geolocation capturing, movement tracking, and many more advanced technologies.

The university has joined hands with talented web-developers, software developers and also with the Rotaract District 3220, Rotary District 3220 and health-related authorities.

The Rotaract Club is currently hoping to launch the application to the public and in addition to present the mobile app and software system to the Government as a service rendered towards the whole community.

The chairs of the project are Rtr. Chinthaka Kasun, Rtr. Nethmi Fonseka and Rtr. Nipuna Rambukkanage.

“If the Government can use this software system to track the spread of covid-19 in our country, lots of lives can be saved and we will be able to stop this pandemic.”, said Rtr. Chinthaka Kasun, project chair of Track the Spread.

Amesh Madhubhashitha Jayaweera, Rajika Upasena, Praneeth Vithanage, Ruwin Ratnayake, Nipuna Ratnayake and Kisal Ekanayake have contributed to the project as the development team whilst Rtn. Dr. Rohantha Athukorala, Rtn. Dr. Dammika Adikariwattage, Rtn. Sulochana Vanniyasinkam, Rtn. Vishwa Lokugamage, Rtn. Hasitha Jayamaha, Rtn. Rtr DRR Kavindra Kasun Sigera and many other Rotarians and Rotaractors around the country have given their immense support for the successful completion of the project.

The development team is hoping to present this to the Government, free-of-charge as a community service project.