Japan says Sri Lanka an important partner to ensure free and open Indo-Pacific

Japan today noted that Sri Lanka is located in a strategic position in the Indian Ocean.

The Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka, Akira Sugiyama said that Sri Lanka, located at the strategic position on the east-west sea lanes, is an important partner to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific

He said this while speaking during the Pathfinder Indian Ocean Security Conference held online today.

Sugiyama said that a free and open Indo-Pacific, which the Government of Japan envisages and promotes, is a vision that upholds the Indo-Pacific Oceans to be “Global Commons,” or “international public goods,” which would benefit all the countries.

He recalled that during a visit to Sri Lanka last December, shortly after the inauguration of the new government under H.E. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Japanese Foreign Minister MOTEGI Toshimitsu renewed Japan’s commitment to assisting Sri Lanka’s development as a hub in the Indian Ocean.

“Under the leadership of new Prime Minister SUGA Yoshihide, Japan continues to pursue a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he said.

The Ambassador also said that based on the agreed framework, Japan and Sri Lanka have made steady progress in the area of maritime cooperation.

With regard to enhancing connectivity and maintaining peace and prosperity in the region, the Ambassador said that Japan has been promoting “Quality Infrastructure” development in accordance with international standards,

The Ambassador said that Japan continues to engage in the development of quality infrastructure in Sri Lanka most diligently, with special focus on ports, airports, power supply, water supply, and irrigation, among others, to correspond to the needs of the Government and people of Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)