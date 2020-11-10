Jaffna Stallions announces Saranga Wijeyarathne as Director of Communications and Media in Sri Lanka

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) Jaffna Stallions team today announced that Saranga Wijeyarathne has been appointed as the organization’s Director of Communication and Media in Sri Lanka. He will take up his position immediately.

Wijeyarathne most recently served as Director General of national television broadcaster, Sri Lanka Rupavahini and previously held several key positions in private and national media including Wijeya Newspapers and Ceylon Newspapers.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Wijeyarathne said; “I am delighted to join the Jaffna Stallions at an exciting time during their inaugural season in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).”

“The Jaffna Stallions team has a unique story to tell as they have a long-term plan to cultivate rural cricketing talent in Sri Lanka. I am looking forward to working with team management based in the UK, Canada and Australia who have roots in Sri Lanka as we jointly look forward to utilizing the LPL platform to develop and promote these cricketers.

Jaffna Stallions CEO Selva Waran said: “Saranga Wijeyarathne brings a wealth of experience in print, electronic and digital media in Sri Lanka. His experience as a veteran marketing, communication and media strategist will play a key role in our organization.”

Jaffna Stallions Director of Corporate Communications Mahesh Abeyewardene said: “Saranga Wijeyarathne’s appointment is timely as we develop our media strategy in three languages. We welcome him to the Jaffna Stallions and look forward to benefiting from his knowledge and experience.”