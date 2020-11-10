Coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka reaches 40

The death toll due to the coronavirus in Sri Lanka has increased to 40.

The Ministry of Health today reported the deaths of four more Covid patients from Rajagiriya, and the Colombo and Gampaha districts.

Issuing a statement, the Ministry said that one victim was a 51 –year-old man residing in an apartment complex in Rajagiriya. The man had been admitted to the National Hospital in Colombo on Saturday (07) and had died while receiving treatment. The cause of death has been reported as Covid Pneumonia.

The second victim has been identified as a 45-year-old male from Colombo-10. He had been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital on the 23rd of October and had died while receiving treatment at the hospital. The cause of death has been reported as an illness he was suffering from before contracting the coronavirus. (Await more details)