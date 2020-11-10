Child dies, four injured in Badulla three-wheel accident

A child has died and four others sustained injuries following an accident involving a three-wheeler in Badulla, the Police said today.

The Police said that the driver of the three-wheeler had lost control of the vehicle.

The three-wheeler had veered off the road and went down a precipice.

A one-year-old child was killed in the accident while four others, including a 6-year-old child sustained injuries.

Among those injured are the driver, his wife and another woman.

They have been admitted to hospital for treatment. (Colombo Gazette)