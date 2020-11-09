WHO to provide COVID-19 vaccine to Sri Lanka

The World Health Organization (WHO) has pledged to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to Sri Lanka.

Issuing a statement, the Ministry of Health said that an agreement was reached to provide the vaccine to 20% of Sri Lanka’s population.

A special discussion was held today pertaining to the usage of the COVID-19 vaccine to help curtail the spread of the virus in the country.

The WHO Representative for Sri Lanka Dr Razia Pendse had pledged to provide the vaccine during the meeting chaired by Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, and attended by State Minister Channa Jayasumana and other Health officials.

The Health Minister also appointed a special committee to study matters related to obtaining the vaccine, such as financial assistance, selection of people to be vaccinated, healthcare arrangements, and registration of information. (Colombo Gazette)