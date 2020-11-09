Uber Eats delivers essential supplies in Colombo district

Uber Eats today announced it has partnered with grocery chains and stores to deliver essential items to residents in the Colombo district as the country grapples with a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

To facilitate the same day delivery of grocery items, delivery partners registered with Uber Eats have been provided with curfew passes and Uber Eats is working closely with authorities to ensure crucial supply lines remain open, and that residents stay indoors.

“Our partnership with various suppliers to deliver essential items via Uber Eats will help authorities contain the spread of COVID-19. We laud the efforts of the armed forces and healthcare professionals as they work tirelessly to help the nation arrest the spread of the disease. We must commend the delivery partners, too, who are also COVID warriors, working tirelessly to deliver supplies and ensure that our community stays safe during these challenging times,” said Bhavna Dadlani, Country Lead, UberEats Sri Lanka.

Uber Eats’ partners include household names such as Anchor from Fonterra, Lanka Agri Produce Management Corporation (LAPMC), Celeste, Dropoff.lk, Groceries by Granada, Groceries by Governor, Happy Hen, and Goodness Groceries, among others.

“Thanks to platforms such as Uber Eats, we are together able to provide more of our valued consumers access to nourishment through dairy. We truly appreciate the support extended by them, allowing us to leverage their technology to better serve people in these unprecedented times,” said Roshan De Silva, Fonterra Brands Lanka General Manager – Consumer & Food Service Sales.

“With a shared sense of social responsibility, we join forces with Uber Eats to ensure the seamless distribution of quality produce and to safeguard income of farmers during these challenging times.” said Kavinda Dissanayake, Managing Director, Lanka Agri Produce Management Corporation – LAPMC.

Uber Eats remains committed to serving the people of Sri Lanka, while adhering to government guidelines on safety. All delivery partners are being provided with necessary personal protective equipment in accordance with safety guidelines mandated by the Ministry of Health.

Delivery partners have also been recommended to follow safety guidelines, including wearing face masks, regularly checking their temperature, sanitising their hands and their vehicles at regular intervals, and maintaining social distance.

Containment zones may not be serviceable. Users are requested to log in to their Uber Eats app to check if their localities are within a serviceable zone.