Terrance Abraham appointed CEO of Delmege Consumer Cluster

The Delmege Forsyth Group of Companies has appointed Terrance Niranjan Abraham as Chief Executive Officer of its Consumer Cluster, effective August 2020.

Abraham who joined the Delmege team in 2018 as Chief Operating Office has been promoted to lead the consumer team in addition to his appointment as Director, Delmege Forsyth & Co Ltd.

Abraham counts more than 25 years of experience in consumer goods companies (FMCG), consumer lighting, protection and power. He has functioned in various positions of increasing responsibility including Director Sales, International Cosmetics (Pvt) Ltd, The Capital Maharaja Organisation Ltd where he was instrumental in prioritising channels, customer excellence, automation and building capacity for growth.

Abraham was Director Consulting, Asbicon Group, (South East Asia region) in Consulting and Training. His role as General Manager of Hemas Consumer Brands with extensive experience in sales and marketing saw him leading many functional teams to peak performance levels.

Nominated for five years, he finally won the Hemas CEO’s award for 2010/11. Over the years Abraham has been in the forefront of many initiatives and has held many positions in sales and marketing in addition to taking an active leadership role in the organisations he has served.

Terrance is an MBA holder of the University of Wales and Institute of Cardiff in addition to being a qualified marketer of Chartered Institute of Marketing. He has attended many extensive leadership programmes over the years at the Indian School of Business, Franklin Covey, Birla Group and at Kantar Retail.

“We at Delmege Consumer are opening up to the new normal following the courageous efforts by the team in managing results during the Covid-19 pandemic. With the eventual reality setting in, the consumer team showed speed and agility and responded well in ending the FY 2019/20 and embracing the new FY 2020/21. The learning was immense and we have a team which came out stronger, identifying the platform we need to operate on, in an unpredictable environment”, Abraham said.

Commenting on the way forward he said, “The new normal opportunity requires a positive mind set, vision and strategies as we embark to create and reach new heights. The Delmege team has been measuring the new yardsticks in our operations. Success is defined not just by how smart we are, but how well we manage ourselves, our teams and external stake holders, on how we are true on our delivery with channel partners and our visibility across multiple channels, offering product solutions to consumers”.