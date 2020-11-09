System mooted to operate selected services in isolated areas

The Government is considering introducing a mechanism to operate essential goods outlets and pharmacies in isolated areas or places under lockdown.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that discussions are also underway to allow the supplying of essential goods to these areas, as only delivery services are permitted to operate as of now.

The Government is also in discussion to introduce a mechanism for Board of Investment (BOI) and Export factories in the areas to operate during isolation or lockdown.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the Government is expected to draw a decision with regard to these matters and announce the decisions today.

The quarantine curfew imposed from 4th October 2020 due to the latest coronavirus outbreak has been lifted in most parts of the country from today.

The Police Spokesman said however, the curfew will remain in some areas in the Colombo, Gampaha, and Kalutara districts in the Western Province, and the Kuliyapitiya area in the Kurunegala district.

Mawanella and Ruwanwella Police areas in the Kegalle district, Kurunegala Municipal Council areas, and the Panadura South Grama Seva Division are under lockdown or isolation.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that a total of 25 Police areas are still under either lockdown or declared as isolated areas, while travel restrictions have been imposed to these areas.

The Police Spokesman further said that over 2000 individuals have been arrested on charges of violating the quarantine curfew, since its implementation from 4th October.

A total of 2933 individuals have been arrested and 438 vehicles have been seized during this period.

DIG Ajith Rohana said 91 individuals were arrested and 12 vehicles have been seized for violating the curfew during the last 24-hours ending at 05.00am today.

Meanwhile, 120 suspects were arrested during the last 09-days ending at 06.00am today for failing to wear face masks or not adhering to social distancing, he added. (Colombo Gazette)