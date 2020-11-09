Sri Lanka records its 36th coronavirus related death

Sri Lanka has recorded its 36th coronavirus related death, the Government Information Department said.

The victim is an 84-year-old resident of Kandana.

She had died after being transferred from a private hospital to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

The Government Information Department said that the victim had been suffering from an illness over a period of time before she contracted the coronavirus.

Sri Lanka’s 35th coronavirus related death was reported yesterday (Sunday). The 35th victim was a 78-year-old male who had died on admission to hospital.

The victim had suffered heart complications after contracting the virus.

Four coronavirus related deaths were reported in Sri Lanka on Saturday. (Colombo Gazette)