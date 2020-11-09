Officials insist still no community spread

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Health Ministry yesterday (Sunday) insisted that there is still no community spread of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

Director of the Epidemiology Unit at the Ministry of Health Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that all the patients detected so far are linked to an existing cluster.

The opposition has been noting in Parliament that there is a community spread despite the authorities saying otherwise.

However, Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that all the patients detected this time around are linked to the Minuwangoda and Peligayoda clusters.

He said that a large number of patients were detected from the Minuwangoda cluster at the start but now there is a drop in numbers.

Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that the most recent cases have been linked to the Peligayoda fish market cluster.

He said that since most people linked to the Peligayoda cluster were detected when there was no lockdown it was found that it had already spread from one person to another and as a result a number of people were detected from around the country.

“There is no evidence of community spread as most are linked to a cluster. Most of those people found recently were linked to the Peligayoda cluster as opposed to being a fresh link,” he said.

Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that since most people are linked to a cluster the authorities are confident they can contain the spread.

However, he warned that if the public fail to adhere to the health godliness there is a risk of a community spread. (Colombo Gazette)