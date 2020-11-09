Isolation imposed on more areas lifted

The isolation imposed in most areas of the Kurunegala district, barring five areas, has been lifted with immediate effect.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said that the isolation imposed on the Kurunegala Mucipal Council areas, except for the Ilippugedera and Kadaweediya Police areas, have been lifted.

The isolation declared in the Kuliyapitiya Police Division, except for the Galagedera, Hammalawa, and Upper Katugomuwa Grama Niladhari Divisions, have also been lifted, the NOCPC added.

Initially, a quarantine curfew was imposed in the Kurunegala district on 1st November following the spread of the coronavirus.

A number of areas in the district were declared as isolated areas thereafter. (Colombo Gazette)