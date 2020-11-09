HUTCH signs up Gayathri as new Brand Ambassador

Sri Lanka’s preferred choice for mobile broadband services, HUTCH has appointed popular social media influencer and a movie star Gayathri Shanmuganathan as a new brand ambassador. With this appointment, HUTCH aims to actively engage a wider base of Sri Lanka’s Tamil speaking community that is ready to avail HUTCH offerings.

A well-known and a popular star within the Tamil speaking community, Gayathri has over 2.5 million followers in TikTok and over 270,000 followers in Instagram where she promotes socially impactful conversations. She also starred in a South Indian movie which elevated her to cinema stardom. Gayathri will be instrumental in taking HUTCH’s ‘Bigger and Better’ message forward.

The year 2020 brought new prospects for HUTCH as the company completed the island-wide 4G roll out that strengthened its network coverage, including in northern and eastern provinces in its efforts to make 4G accessible to as many people as possible.

Commenting at the agreement signing event, Chief Marketing Officer at HUTCH, Ramzeena Morseth Lye said: “We are highly excited to have a popular star in the likes of Gayathri as our brand ambassador. The addition of Gayathri enables us to leverage on social media in taking our core messages and service offerings to the public in a more engaging way. As a socially responsible corporate, it is our duty to make sure that our offerings are reaching each and every segment of Sri Lankan society. Social media is the ideal platform for that and Gayathri will work closely with us in positioning ourselves to better serve all our customers.”

Gayathri Shanmuganathan said, “I am both honored and proud to be a brand ambassador for HUTCH. HUTCH is truly a brand that focuses on customers’ needs and it is synonymous with the recent 4G network expansion that benefitted a wider customer base. I am looking forward to actively engage with HUTCH subscribers in planned activities including knowledge sharing sessions and interactive workshops.”

Hutchison Telecommunications Lanka (Pvt) Ltd, the local subsidiary of Hong Kong based CK Hutchison Holdings Limited has emerged as a ‘force to reckon’ among other mobile network operators in Sri Lanka.

Post the acquisition of Etisalat in 2019, HUTCH mobile network grew rapidly and now it serves both 078 and 072 subscribers. HUTCH’s groundbreaking 4G expansion was a watershed moment that propelled it to a leading 4G player. The expansion enabled HUTCH to provide a “Bigger and Better” service catering to the network needs of people from every corner of the island.