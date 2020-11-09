HCL Technologies to hold Virtual Job Fair on November 11, 2020

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, will be organizing a Virtual Job Fair for college graduates in Sri Lanka on November 11, 2020 from 4 PM SLST to 6 PM SLST. Registrations for the Virtual Job Fair are open now at https://hclsrilanka.com/virtualjobfairforfreshers/.

The Virtual Job Fair is part of HCL’s commitment to hire 3,000 new employees over the next three years. College graduates between 2018 and 2020 with degrees in the fields of Computer Science (CSc), Information Technology (IT), and Information Communication Technology (ICT) are encouraged to apply. During the Virtual Job Fair candidates will gain insight into entry-level job opportunities, career paths within the company and HCL’s vibrant entrepreneurial culture.

HCL recently inaugurated its first Global Delivery Center in Sri Lanka in September 2020 and is delivering IT solutions to top Fortune 500 and Global 2000 Companies. From its new state-of-the-art office, HCL provides next-generation solutions to serve major blue-chip organizations. The company’s technology products, services and engineering are built on four decades of innovation, with a world-renowned management philosophy, a strong culture of invention and risk-taking, and a diverse and inclusive work environment with a relentless focus on customer relationships. HCL was recently recognized by Forbes The World’s Best Employers List of 2020 as one of the top global employers in the world.

The company held a similar job fair for ESOFT HND students where it introduced a work-integrated higher education program called TechBee to equip freshers with IT fundamentals, technology-specific training, and hands-on experience in global projects to facilitate early career development and growth. The company is planning to place recent college graduates at the forefront of innovation where they innovate and collaborate with customers to seed, nurture and harvest ideas.

HCL fosters the culture of ideapreneurshipTM which is a unique innovation culture in which every employee gets an opportunity to ideate and deliver value beyond the contract for global customers. The company’s DNA of grassroots innovation gives it a distinct advantage in creating value for businesses in the digital and connected world.