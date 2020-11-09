Delhi Capitals to meet Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 Final

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2 to make it to the final of IPL 2020 where they will lock horns with Mumbai Indians on November 10 in Dubai.

Defending a challenging 190-run target, DC restricted SRH to 172/8 in 20 overs to win the game by 17 runs.

Earlier in the tournament, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in a thrilling Eliminator to make it to the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2020.

Chasing a low 132-run target, SRH found themselves in trouble as they lost wickets in quick succession and failed to find boundaries. However, Kane Williamson (50*) and Jason Holder (24*) stitched an unbeaten partnership of 65 runs to make sure that SRH cross the finishing line and remain alive in the tournament.

Meanwhile, with the loss, RCB bowed out of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians thrash Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in Qualifier 1 to enter the final of IPL 13.

Defending a mammoth 201-run target, MI never looked in trouble as they picked quick wickets to put DC on the back-foot and win the game easily.

Meanwhile, DC will now play Qualifier 2 in which they will meet the winner of the Eliminator.

Sunrisers Hyderabad thrashed Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets on Tuesday to confirm their playoffs berth in the Indian Premier League 2020.

Chasing a modest 150-run target, SRH rode on David Warner’s 85* and Wriddhiman Saha’s 58* to cross the finishing line in just 17.1 overs.

The Hyderabad based-franchise now have 14 points from as many games and they finished above Kolkata Knight Riders at the third position on the basis of better net run rate, thus it’s the end of the race for KKR, who finished fifth in the points table.

SRH will now meet fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator of the IPL 13.

Meanwhile, despite the loss, MI finish the group stage on top of the points table with 18 points in their kitty and they will take on second-placed Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 1 of the competition.



Notably, Delhi Capitals thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in the match no. 55 of Indian Premier League 2020 on Monday to qualify for the playoffs and seal the second spot in the points tally.

Chasing a modest 153-run target, DC rode on Shikhar Dhawan’s 54 and Ajinkya Rahane’s 60 to cross the finishing line with six balls to spare. They now have 16 points from 14 games and a net run rate of -0.109.

On the other hand, RCB also booked their playoff berth on the basis of better net run rate than KKR.

KKR finished fifth in the IPL 2020 points table with 14 points from as many matches and a net run rate of -0.214.

Also, Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have already been knocked out of IPL 2020.