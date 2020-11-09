Daraz and Mymed partner to deliver prescription medicine

Sri Lanka’s premier online e-commerce site Daraz has partnered with Mymed, one of the first online pharmaceutical and wellness product aggregator to make healthcare accessible to everyone in Sri Lanka. In spite of the current situation in the country Mymed and Daraz will full fill all the prescription medication for the western province.

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Mymed, our first with a party to fulfill prescription medication. During these challenging times, we are committed to the well-being of our communities and to ensure they stay healthy and safe.” Nathosh Wijendran Key Account Manager, Commercial.

Mymed being accredited by Sri Lanka Standard Institute as a COVID-19 controlled business ensures that all the deliveries are handled according to high level of hygiene and safety practices. Additionally, Mymed offers contact less delivery to ensure the safety of all customers.

“Our aim is to ensure timely and hassle-free delivery of all essential prescription medicine to Daraz customers…We will work with them (Daraz) to full fill orders across western province and hope to bridge the gap between demand and supply at the earliest,” Mymed CEO, Jayomi Lokuliyana.

With this partnership Daraz and Mymed aims to fulfill all the medicine needs of their customers in the western province. Especially given the current situation of the country. Additionally, they believe this is a much safer approach of obtaining your medications and wellness products than compared to staying in line at a physical pharmacy. Because by using Daraz consumers can get their medication delivered right to their doorstep. Limiting their exposure to the Corona virus.