Cops in civvies attire to monitor compliance of health guidelines

By Easwaran Rutnam

Police officers, including police intelligence officers will be deployed from today in civvies attire to inspect offices around the country to ensure heath guidelines are implemented.

Police spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that plain clothed policemen, police patrols and other units are being deployed from today, especially in the Western Province to ensure the health guidelines are followed.

He noted that the most important health guideline is to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing.

“A life with Covid by ensuring you do not contract the virus or transmit it to another person begins from today. So the public must ensure the health guidelines are followed,” he said.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that Police officers in civvies will be deployed to areas where people gather the most.

He said that some plain clothed officers will also be deployed to inspect institutions and ensure social distancing is maintained in the work place.

“If it is found that he health guidelines are not followed legal action will be taken against the management and the employees,” he said.

The police spokesman said that the health guidelines issued by the Health Ministry will be strictly enforced around the country from today. (Colombo Gazette)