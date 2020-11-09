Commission files case against five SJB MPs

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to investigate incidents of political victimization has informed the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) that a case has been filed with the Court of Appeal against five party members.

The case has been filed against SJB MPs Harin Fernando, Nalin Bandara, J.C. Alawathuwala, Mayantha Dissanayake and Sujith Sanjaya Perera.

The MPs appeared before the Commission today after being summoned.

They had recently filed a complaint with the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) over the misconduct of the PCoI on political victimization.

The Commission had thereafter summoned the five SJB MPs, accusing them of making defamatory remarks on the PCoI.

SJB General Secretary MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara told Colombo Gazette that the Commission had not conducted an inquiry on the five MPs who were summoned today over the matter.

Instead, the PCoI had informed the group that the matter has been forwarded to the Court of Appeal.

MP Bandara said that the Commission had further said that a case has been filed on charges of contempt of Court against the five SJB MPs. (Colombo Gazette)