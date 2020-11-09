China denies claims Xi spoke to GR

China has denied Sri Lankan State media reports that Chinese President Xi Jinping had spoken to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa via zoom over the weekend.

It was reported that the two leaders shared their experience on administrative matters.

However, the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka denied the claims.

“The leaders of China and Sri Lanka always maintain close contacts and friendship. We expect more interactions in the days to come. However, President Xi Jinping and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa didn’t join the seminar between the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) on 4th November,” the Embassy tweeted.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) held a joint seminar on governance last week.

The seminar was hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka and the SLPP. (Colombo Gazette)