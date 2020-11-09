Asymptomatic cases could be roaming among society

The public have been cautioned of asymptomatic coronavirus patients among society and warned that failing to follow health guidelines poses the risk of the virus spreading further.

Director of the Epidemiology Unit at the Ministry of Health Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that the public must not assume that life can return to normal after a curfew in most parts of the Western Province is lifted today (Monday).

The government had decided to lift a 10-day curfew imposed in most parts of the country today.

He said that the risk of the coronavirus spreading in the Western Province remains.

“You may not know that you have the virus as you may not have the symptoms. Or someone you know may have the virus but may not show the symptom. So even though the curfew is lifted it is still important that you stay at home and come out only if required,” he said.

Dr. Sudath Samaraweera added that senior citizens are at greater risk of contracting the virus or those suffering from various illnesses.

“If you must go out then make sure only one person goes out and follows all the health guidelines when going out and returning home,” he said.

He also said that it is important to limit or suspend public meetings because of the risk posed by the coronavirus.

Dr. Sudath Samaraweera added that guidelines issued on weddings and funerals must also be strictly followed. (Colombo Gazette)