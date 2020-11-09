Ambeon Group appoints industry veteran Ajith De Silva as Managing Director/CEO of South Asia Textiles Limited

With over two decades of industry experience, Ajith is expected to steer the Company to seize latent opportunities and transform them into business successes for future market dominance

South Asia Textiles Limited, a subsidiary of Ambeon Holdings PLC, is a leading Sri Lankan textile manufacturer specialized in producing exceptional quality weft knitted fabric for leading brands across the globe

As part of a planned and strategic leadership change, leading conglomerate Ambeon Group announced the appointment of industry veteran Ajith De Silva as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of their textile subsidiary – South Asia Textiles Limited.

At a junction, where the global apparel and textile industry is affected by the current pandemic whilst technological advancements such as nanotechnology and smart clothing pose opportunities for the industry, this appointment is said to be strategically aligned as the company evolves to the next tier of growth, skewed to seize the opportunities available in an ever changing dynamic global business environment.

“We are pleased to have Ajith at the helm of South Asia Textiles”, stated Mr Murali Prakash, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer – Ambeon Capital PLC and Ambeon Holdings PLC and Director – South Asia Textiles Limited. “South Asia Textiles is one of Sri Lanka’s leading manufacturers of textiles, supplying to global brands. As an entity that has been in existence for over two decades, the Company is looking at new technologies and innovate new products in keeping with the paradigm shift that is taking place within the global textile industry – a move from simple appearance to fashion to lifestyle solutions, including the advent of organic and environment friendly materials. Ajith brings with him a rich domain experience of transforming entities and has an exceptionally strong track record of business success in each of his previous roles. When globally businesses are challenged with dramatic shifts amidst a changing future in what’s described as the emerging next normal, his experience and business expertise is sure to be a beacon of light to the Company in its quest for supremacy in the chosen areas of business. I wish him all the very best for his new role and look forward to working with him in the future”, Mr Prakash concluded.

With over two decades of rich industry acumen, domain experience and expertise, Ajith comes from an illustrious career background, having worked for some of the largest organizations in the apparel and textile industry known for its global competitiveness. Prior to his appointment at South Asia Textiles Limited, Ajith was the Managing Director/CEO of Kenpark & Regency Garments Bangladesh, which is a part of Hirdaramani group and one of the largest premier apparel manufacturing facilities in Bangladesh. Prior to that, Ajith was also the General Manager at Growth Lanka and the CFO of Bodyline, a part of the MAS Group.

A fellow member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants UK (CIMA), he has undergone Executive Education in Management and Leadership from reputed institutions such as Harvard, Wharton, INSEAD, and the University of Michigan.

South Asia Textiles, a subsidiary of Ambeon Holdings PLC, commenced its commercial operations in 2004. The company also specializes in Knitting, Dyeing, Finishing, Printing, Brushing, Sueding and Preshrunk fabric for leading global brands such as Victoria Secret, Next, Marks & Spencer, Tesco, Calvin Klein, Decathlon and Adidas. The Company’s strategic location, attention to detail and superior levels of client servicing continues to assure these global giants that it is a credible Sri Lankan source for quality textiles that maintains the highest international standards while, at the same time, supplying products fast via short lead times. With an experienced management team at the helm, the company continues to bring in new innovations, fabric solutions, value added products and finishes that meet the exacting requirements of leading global designers and brands. Meeting the challenges and demands of the global fashion industry, the company continues to attract new customers, maintaining quality and service parameters and focusing on growth through operational and cost efficiencies that result in sustainable benefits for years to come.