Sri Lanka’s 35th coronavirus related death reported

Sri Lanka’s 35th coronavirus related death has been reported today, the Government Information Department said.

The latest victim is a 78-year-old male who had died on admission to hospital.

The Government Information Department said that the victim had suffered heart complications after contracting the virus.

Four coronavirus related deaths were reported in Sri Lanka yesterday (Saturday).

The Health Ministry said that a 42-year-old woman from Colombo 10 had died at her residence. A PCR test had confirmed that she had the coronavirus.

The second victim was a 69-year-old woman from Colombo 10. She died on admission to hospital and tests found that she had the coronavirus.

The third victim was a 67-year-old man who had pneumonia. He died at his residence in Wellampitiya and a PCR test found that he had the coronavirus.

The fourth coronavirus victim was an 88-year-old man from Ganemulla. He died at the Infectious Disease Hospital (Angoda Fever Hospital) and was linked to the Minuwangoda coronavirus cluster. (Colombo Gazette)