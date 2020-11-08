Sri Lanka looks forward to working with Joe Biden

The Sri Lankan Government says it looks forward to working with US President elect Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa tweeted saying he looks forward to enhancing the relationship between the US and Sri Lanka.

“Congratulations to President elect @JoeBiden and VP elect @KamalaHarris on your victory. As we mark #72 years of diplomatic relations between our two countries, I look forward to working with both of you to further enhance #SriLanka –#USA relations to benefit both our peoples,” Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa tweeted.

Biden has vowed to improve the country’s international reputation, adding: “Our nation is shaped by the constant battle between our better angels and our darkest impulses, it is time for our better angels to prevail.”

Combatting COVID-19 was a core message in Biden’s campaign. He has announced that, starting Monday, he plans to assemble a task force of scientists and experts who will help him confront the crisis as soon as he’s inaugurated in January. (Colombo Gazette)