Residents of isolated areas cannot be forced to report to work, the Police said today.

Police spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that even essential service workers have been advised to stay home if they are from isolated areas.

A number of areas in the Western Province will remain isolated areas until further notice.

The quarantine curfew imposed in most parts of the Western Province will be lifted tomorrow (Monday).

The Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that the curfew will be lifted at 5am tomorrow.

However, a number of areas will remain as isolated areas until further notice.

Accordingly Mattakkuliya, Modara, Bloemendhal, Kotahena, Grandpass, Foreshore, Barber Street, Maligawatte, Dematagoda, Wellampitiya, Keselwatte and Borella will remain isolated areas.

Horana and Ingiriya in the Kalutara District, Mawanella and Ruwanwella in the Kegalle District, Kuliyapitiya and the Kurunegala Town will remain isolated until further notice.

Wattala, Peliyagoda, Kadawatha, Ragama, Negombo, Pamunugama, Ja Ela and Sapugaskanda in the Gampaha District will also remain as isolated areas. (Colombo Gazette)